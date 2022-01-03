Tom Bovee gets a kick out of taekwondo

Tom Bovee started out as a student in the martial art of taekwondo. Now he passes on what he has learned.
At a recent Friday session taught by Drew Loiacono at SeaBreeze Regional Recreation Complex, Bovee stayed in the back of the room to help a new student get accustomed to the different forms. Bovee has helped out white and yellow belts for the last five years.
"Teaching anything is the most important thing you can do in life," said Bovee, of the Village of Pennecamp. "It's invaluable. I love to see people I've had progress and go up the ladder."
While Bovee helps others take their initial steps, he has continued his own 10-year journey in taekwondo. Last month, after having a few health issues crop up including back surgery, Bovee received his third-degree black belt.
"It felt fantastic," Bovee said. "It's a lot of work. (The forms) get harder and harder. More is expected of you. It's something you work for. It's a very good feeling when you achieve a goal you're going after. Then after that goal is another goal."
