Today’s topic: public safety

One of the first documented attempts to utilize bloodhounds as tools for law enforcement occurred in 1888. London police pondered using dogs in their pursuit of the notorious serial killer Jack the Ripper. Ultimately, the dogs sat out the hunt.
After police failed to come to terms to buy the dogs, according to British historian Neil Bell, the idea of canines’ involvement in law enforcement hung around and grew. A few decades later, bloodhounds and other canine breeds were incorporated into police agencies in many nations.
