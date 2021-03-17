Tips from your neighborhood: Walk and enjoy nature

From towering longleaf pine trees to freshwater springs brimming with colorful birds and playful manatees, Ocala National Forest is home to an abundance of wildlife.
The forest is a popular spot for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy swimming, botany and hiking without the hassle that comes with popular Floridian tourist destinations. And with many people staying home more during the pandemic, fresh air and nature has been an important staple of physical and mental health.
The Forest Public Library is hosting a Wildflower Walk at 10:30 a.m. on April 10 as a way to safely engage the community with the wonders offered by Ocala National Forest. The library is located inside the forest, making it a convenient location to host a nature walk.
Branch Library supervisor David Freudenburg said the library looked for more opportunities to move its programs outdoors during the pandemic. The Wildflower Walk was a great socially distanced solution because of the numerous sidewalks and paths near the library that border a rainbow of wildflowers and other botanical wonders.
