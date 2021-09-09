Tips from your neighborhood: villager teaches Advanced Clogging Dances

Roy Schwartz, of the Village of Summerhill, one of the founders of The Villages Stickball Club, fastens the club’s sign to a post in The Villages High School parking lot where the club plays each Sunday. The club, made up primarily of men from the five boroughs of New York, is celebrating 15 years.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

When Roy Schwartz was a kid living in Brooklyn, he would head outside after he finished his breakfast in the morning and wouldn’t be back home until the street lights came on.

“It was a great time to be a kid,” he said.

When he was out he would spend his time playing stickball with the other kids in the neighborhood.

“Nobody wanted to go home,” said Schwartz, of the Village of Summerhill. “They figured you’d missed  something.”

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.