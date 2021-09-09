Tips from your neighborhood: villager teaches Advanced Clogging Dances

When Roy Schwartz was a kid living in Brooklyn, he would head outside after he finished his breakfast in the morning and wouldn’t be back home until the street lights came on.
“It was a great time to be a kid,” he said.
When he was out he would spend his time playing stickball with the other kids in the neighborhood.
“Nobody wanted to go home,” said Schwartz, of the Village of Summerhill. “They figured you’d missed something.”
