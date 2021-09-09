Tips from your neighborhood: villager teaches Advanced Clogging Dances

Today

Thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 87F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.