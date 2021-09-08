Tips from your neighborhood: Villager teaches advanced clogging dances

When Cindy Duncan, of the Village of Glenbrook, saw a clogging performance at the The Villages Polo Club in 2003, she was inspired to take up classes the next year. Being from Kentucky, where clogging is the state dance, she said every time she heard an upbeat song, she thought about how it would work great for a routine.
“Music makes you want to clog,” Duncan said.
Clogging is an American dance that originated in the Appalachian Mountains. The dance is often compared to a mixture of tap and Irish dance, which makes sense because the Appalachians were settled in the mid-1700’s by Irish, Scottish, English and German immigrants who eventually combined an impromptu foot-tapping style dance.
