Tips from your neighborhood: Villager a yoga pro

Judy Dionisio’s favorite thing about water aerobics is that it doesn’t feel like exercise.
“I believe in water aerobics as a healthy way to get exercise because it’s fun,” said Dionisio, of the Village of Hemingway. “It’s fun and a good workout. You get a lot of socialization, you get upbeat music, so you don’t realize you’re getting a good workout.”
Dionisio has taught water aerobics for 10 years. She started off teaching at gyms and pool clubs in Massachusetts and used to be a certified teacher. For the past four years while she visits The Villages during snowbird season, Dionisio has subbed and led water aerobics classes.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
