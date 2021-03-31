Tips from your neighborhood: The Villages Geocaching Club

While most people envision adventurers needing an arsenal of ancient maps and the knowledge to read hieroglyphics, Bob Baker, of the Village of Glenbrook, only needs one tool to find treasure: his phone.
Baker is co-president of The Villages Geocaching Club with his wife, Patty, and has been geocaching for seven years. Not only does the scavenger hunt provide great mental and physical exercise, but its taken them to places in their community they never knew existed.
“Geocaching doesn’t just get you walking out in the fresh air, but it takes you to places you normally would never go,” Bob said. “You’d just drive past it and never look that way. It’s helped us learn the area when we first came down here.”
Geocaching is an outdoor treasure hunting game that uses GPS-enabled devices to find geocaches, which are containers, hidden at a location by other geocachers. To play, users download the official Geocaching app, enter their postal code and choose a geocache from a list of nearby locations. Players then use its location coordinates to find the hidden geocache, sometimes being provided clues beforehand. Once found, players sign its logbook to let the owner know they enjoyed finding it, or to update them if the container needs repair.
