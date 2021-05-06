Trice Hirr loves to swim and has been a swimmer almost all her life. For a while, she even did some swim coaching.
But when she had shoulder surgery around seven years ago, she wanted a swimming routine that wouldn’t
cause pain. That was how she got into her interval training with Swim Fit.
“I was in pain for a year and a half,” she said. “I couldn’t swim with a team anymore, but I wasn’t willing to give up swimming completely.”
Hirr leads a Swim Fit group twice a week at Colony Cottage Recreation Center for people who want to improve their swimming form.
Hirr, of the Village of Monarch Grove, said she doesn’t call it a swimming class since she doesn’t actually teach people how to swim.
