Tips from your neighborhood: Jan Van Vlack walks thousands of miles

Jan Van Vlack takes her outdoor walks seriously. Van Vlack used to walk with members of The Walking Villagers, a group she created, but she has walked solo for the last few months to socially distance herself.
She may not have any human walking companions but she does have a new four-legged friend who goes with her on her sojourns; her 16-week-old toy poodle, Linnéa.
“She’s the sweetest thing, I’ll take her on walks around our Village of Linden and all the nature paths by us,” she said. “She loves seeing the animals and people.”
Van Vlack enjoys walking so much she estimates she’s walked thousands of miles over the last few years. Even if you only walk a mile a day, she said, it will quickly add up over time.
While some might think walking doesn’t provide much of a health benefit Van Vlack begs to differ.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.