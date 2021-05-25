Tips from your neighborhood: Ike’s bocce warriors

After more than 15 years of playing bocce, Tony Maio and his friends say they will never tire of it.
Maio organized a bocce group to play at Hibiscus Recreation Center in 2005, and the same core group of players still meet up throughout the week to play.
Ike’s Bocce Warriors meets Monday mornings at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex.
“We talk while we play games, sometimes we enjoy a cup of coffee in the mornings,” Maio said. “Bocce is pretty laid back because if you aren’t actively throwing you can talk to the people you’re with.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.