Tips from your neighborhood: English country dances

Nina Sabin uses traditional English country dancing as way to have fun and be active.
Sabin, of the Village of Mallory Square, started the English Country Dancers in May because she loved the style so much.
Sabin teaches traditional country dances that generally involve two lines of people facing each other in pairs, and the couples move around each other while swapping sides and “corners.”
“You dance in two long lines as well as groups of four,” she said. “So every two couples make up a group of four, and the positions rotate and progress.”
Progressing happens when the couple at the top of the dance, or the front of the two lines, split apart and rejoin at the back of the dance so the couple next to them takes the front.
