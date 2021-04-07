Tips from your neighborhood: Central Lake Runners

Pam Gordon, a Eustis resident and member of the Central Lake Runners, said running helps keep her sane.
For Gordon, running groups offer boundless benefits ranging from improved health to camaraderie, but nothing compares to how going on a run clears her thoughts.
“I get out there to feel better,” Gordon said. “Even when I run with friends, I can still focus on what’s in my head. I used to say I’d never run, but now I’ve been running for 15 years.”
The Central Lake Runners is a group that runs together nearly every day at different trails and marathons across Lake County. Using a private Facebook group, members organize times to meet for runs in a casual and safe environment. They also bounce new exercise ideas off each other, discuss injuries and plan other healthy activities like weight training and swimming.
When the pandemic closed most places last year, Gordon said Central Lake Runners members were still hitting the trails, even if they couldn’t be together.
