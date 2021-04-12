Tips from your neighborhood: Cardio drumming

Cindy Duncan’s cardio drumming class all started in a garage.
One of Duncan’s friends has two sisters who regularly did cardio drumming classes in Michigan. They would send videos to Duncan’s friend, which got Duncan and her neighbors curious about the activity.
So about five years ago, Duncan and five of her neighbors tried it out.
“When I first saw it I thought, ‘This looks like fun, but it can’t possibly be exercise,’ but it’s exercise,” said Duncan, of the Village of Glenbrook.
In the class, participants use drumsticks to hit an exercise ball in a bucket.
Duncan and her neighbors started cardio drumming in a garage, and once the space became too small, Duncan started an official cardio drumming class in The Villages.
