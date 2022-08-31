Tips for Child Safety Awareness Month

August is Child Safety Awareness Month in Florida, and Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles are reminding Florida drivers how to drive smart and keep children safe. These public safety agencies offer safety tips and local safety programs.
“Our morning and afternoon commutes look different (during) the school year, but one thing that must remain constant is our commitment to driving safely,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry Rhodes. “This Child Safety Awareness Month and every month I urge all motorists to be vigilant on the roads and remind parents and caregivers to ensure children are protected when in and around cars.”
For more safety tips, visit flhsmv.gov/safety-center/child-safety.
