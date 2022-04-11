Timberline Farm holding Butterfly and Blueberry Festival

It started with a butterfly house.
Franco Almeida built one on his farm because he loved seeing butterflies every spring. And for the past seven years, he has shared what he sees by staging a festival for the community on his farm.
Timberline Farm is in the middle of its seventh annual Butterfly and Blueberry Festival, held four weekends in April. The festival continues this Saturday and Sunday, plus April 23 and 24.
Visitors have a chance to experience a butterfly house and butterfly garden, and purchase locally grown blueberry plants and blueberries. The festival also includes an assortment of family activities.
