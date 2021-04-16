Thunder win earns postseason softball crown

The Thunder get to say something no other men’s softball recreation team league will this winter season.
On Thursday at the Saddlebrook Softball Complex, the Thunder defeated the Kings 12-10 to become postseason and regular season champions in The Villages Men’s Recreation Softball League’s Division 4.
“You got to win the season, 25 games, that’s a long season,” said pitcher Gary Allen, of the Village of Woodbury. “To come out on top and then win again, that’s huge.”
The Thunder were led by their league-best offense coming into the postseason, with a league-high .636 team batting average. Thursday was no different for them.
