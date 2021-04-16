Thunder win earns postseason softball crown

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.