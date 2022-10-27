Thrill The Villages rises again

When August rolls around, something begins to stir beneath the ground. A group of zombies led by Bonnie Stein emerges from its resting place, ready to dust off the dirt and practice a particular dance set to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
Thrill The Villages is a part of Thrill the World, which started in 2006 in Canada. It allows people from all over the world to simultaneously do the zombie dance from “Thriller” at 6 p.m. local time, usually on the Saturday before Halloween.
Stein said Thrill The Villages is the only chapter made up of people age 55 and up.
This year’s performance is at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Wildwood Community Center, during the city’s Halloween Spooktacular event that takes place from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Halloween, the group will end this year’s round of performances around 4 p.m. at R.J. Gator’s at Lake Sumter Landing.
