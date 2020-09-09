Thrift stores see surge in furniture donations

Ginger Wray loves to express her creative side by repurposing furniture.
She enjoys it so much, she volunteers at a thrift store to not only give back to the community, but also to get extra ideas.
Thrift stores currently are seeing a surge in furniture donations as many are cleaning out their homes. And the local thrift stores including Love In the Name of Christ In the Heart of Florida, or Love INC., Our Mother’s Attic and Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe are benefitting from the local generosity.
“I used to come into Love INC. to find items I could repurpose including chairs and tables to fit my style,” said Wray, of the Village of Winifred. “I spent so much time in here, I made the decision to see if they needed an extra helping hand.”
