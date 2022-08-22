Three volunteers step up for Deep Sea Fishing club growing membership base

Over the course of the past couple months, The Villages Deep Sea Fishing has rapidly grown.
With a growing membership base, there was a need for more volunteers to help the club out with all the things a growing club needs — logistics, planning, organization and outreach.
Three members of the club volunteered to take on new roles in the club. Steve Bowlus is the club’s new program coordinator. Al Anderson is the club’s new website and social media coordinator and Dave Easthon is the club’s new member coordinator.
All three men play vital roles in the club. Easthon works with new members to the Deep Sea Fishing Club and helps them become more acquainted with the club and its processes.
Easthon is passionate about fishing and loves to talk about his hobby with other people in The Villages. He also has plenty of years of volunteer experience in the past so it seemed like a natural fit to take on the role.
After meetings, Easthon meets with new members for about 10 or 15 minutes to go more in-depth on how things work in the club and how to go about booking charter fishing trips. It’s one way Easthon helps out members in the club — something he really enjoys.
“I’ve always been volunteering, doing something,” said Easthon, of the Village of Chitty Chatty. “It was just natural for me when I got involved with the club.”
Al Anderson’s main role is to help improve the club’s website and social media presence.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.