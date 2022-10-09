Three villages groups offer healthy courses

Pat Hayes and the volunteers of Transition Life Consultants help people cope with anything from loss to the stress of surgery or even just growing older.
“They just want to hear, ‘I’m normal, I’m OK, and this is what I can do to help myself,’” said Hayes, founder and director of TLC services.
TLC, The Villages Health and The Enrichment Academy all provide resources for people who want to better their mental or physical health.
Here is how the organizations educate the community:
Transition Life Consultant Services
TLC is a nonprofit group that provides free mental health services.
Pat Hayes, of the Village of Buttonwood, is a licensed clinical social worker. When she arrived in the Villages, she saw a need for more mental health services that she wanted to fill.
“I need to do something, and God called me to do this, no doubt about that,” Hayes said.
