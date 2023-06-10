Three local clergy members prepare to retire

Tom Ash admits he had an inkling when to retire from full-time ministry.
“I thought I’d retire at 70, but that was 10 years ago,” the founding pastor of New Song Community Church in Lady Lake said. “Five years later, I thought about retiring at 75. Now I’m turning 80 this year, and now is a good time to go through with it.”
Ash is one of at least three area pastors who have retired or plan to retire later this year. The Rev. Jim Keough, of The Congregational Church in Summerfield, and Fr. Peter Puntal, of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, also are stepping down soon.
