Thousands raised at annual Festival of Trees

Sally Sherman was overwhelmed by the community’s support at the annual Festival of Trees.
At the event, held Thursday at The Waterfront Inn, attendees bid on 28 decorated Christmas trees. By the end of the night, between the auctions, chance drawings and grants a total of $26,600 had been raised to benefit Special Olympics Florida.
“This is the first year we’ve had bids on every single tree,” said Sherman, fundraising and publicity coordinator for Special Olympics Florida-Sumter County. “I’m hoping that we can use the donations to create amazing events for next year for the athletes.”
