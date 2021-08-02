This week is National Farmers Market Week

For those who value fresh and local food, the next best thing to getting it directly from the farm is getting it directly from the farmer.
August 1-7 marks National Farmers Market Week, which recognizes the role farmers markets play in supplying communities with locally-produced food and connecting them with their farmers.
Markets in the community like the Brownwood Farmers Market on Saturday mornings and the Lady Lake Farmers Market on Tuesday mornings are vital to the region’s agriculture industry. They give farmers a place to sell their goods and they help consumers know their farmers and where their food comes from.
