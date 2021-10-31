This week, enjoy photography and music

Go on a visual journey with picturesque nature photography, or enjoy the sounds of Hollywood, Broadway and more at shows this week. Photographer, conservationist, author and National Geographic explorer Carlton Ward Jr. will teach about Florida's wildest places Tuesday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Smash Productions will present the music of the Gershwin brothers and Cole Porter, Wednesday through Friday at Savannah Center. And The Sicilian Tenors will perform the best of Hollywood, Broadway and Italian music Saturday at Savannah Center. Tickets can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
