This week, concerts and holiday shows galore

Voices and orchestras of all kinds will ring out this week with a variety of interpretations of holiday classics. Enjoy holiday concerts by Pro-Am Performing Arts, The Villages Pops Chorus, The Villages Concert Band, The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra and The Brass Band of Central Florida with a performance of "A Christmas Carol” by the Players Theatre of Southern Oaks. And enjoy folk, rock or Motown hits with One Night in Memphis, The Kingston Trio, George Thorogood & The Destroyers and The Four Tops. Tickets for most shows can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
