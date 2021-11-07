This week, comedy and collaborative concerts

Iconic vocal groups The Coasters and The Crystals will put on a joint show a Savannah Center.

 Submitted photo

If one music icon wasn't enough, Savannah Center will bring multiple groups onstage for collaborative concerts this week. The Brothers Four and The Limeliters will perform folk hits Friday at Savannah Center. The Coasters and The Crystals will perform doo-wop hits Saturday at Savannah Center. And comedian, playwright and actor Steve Solomon will go solo for his one-man show "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm in Therapy” Monday at Savannah Center. Tickets can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.

