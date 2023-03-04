This pony knows how to run with its striking colors

Jeff Kleinholz has owned five Chevrolet Corvettes. However, once his wife, Cindy, no longer enjoyed them, they sold the last one.
The Village of Pine Hills residents went on to purchase a Volkswagen convertible for Cindy and a trike for Jeff.
“I got rid of the trike and asked her if we could get a fun car and she agreed,” Jeff said. “We narrowed it down to a Camaro and a Mustang. I liked the Mustang because you could see out of them better.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.