This little car a perfect fit for this tall Villager

Petrina Amsden says she’s noticed a difference in the way her husband, Michael, drives since he acquired their 2004 Mini Cooper S MC40 five years ago.
She sees him having more fun behind the wheel. And Michael isn’t about to disagree.
“I love the speed and handling of this car,” Michael said. “The supercharger when it starts to whine is nice. It handles these roundabouts (in The Villages) nice and tight.”
This car is one of just 1,000 MC40 models built, with paint and decals that pay tribute to the Mini Cooper’s victory in the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally. The package includes Chili Red body paint, with a black and red interior. The exterior also has chrome line detailing and “Rallye Monte Carlo” decals.
