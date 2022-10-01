This car is a Triumph that’s been worth the trouble

Watching old movies prompted Christa Carnegie to fall in love with British cars in her younger days. Even so, there had to be times when she had to wonder what she’d gotten into with her 1960 Triumph TR3A.
A series of mishaps wound up leading to numerous restorations over Carnegie’s three decades of ownership, though the Village of Briar Meadow resident hasn’t lost any fondness for her powder-blue 1960 Triumph TR3A.
“I love driving and looking at this car,” said Carnegie, who enjoys taking the Triumph to car shows and recently purchased a set of new tires. “I love looking at the color, too. But I also like learning about the car. I am always learning about the parts.”
And with good reason.
Before buying the TR3A, Carnegie owned 1974 MGB GT that was her main car for years. But in the back of her mind, she always wanted a Triumph and set out to find one.
“Back in the day, there was no internet to find cars,” she said. “I had to buy this Hemmings book every month for $4 a month.”
