This brand new old beauty owns black and red

Toni Stephenson likes to tell people her husband has a 1947 Ford pickup truck and a 1947 woman — the year both took their place in this world.
You might say Garry Stephenson has had a less problematic relationship with Toni. But after two decades that swung between neglect and nurturing — including a brief separation — that black 1947 Ford C79 turned out pretty good, too.
“It was a lot of waiting,” Garry said, “and it takes time to make a truck look this great.”
Toni calls the pickup Garry’s “brand new old truck.”
Alas, the satisfaction was short-lived, as an engine fire shortly after speaking with the Daily Sun has put the Ford back into repairs.
