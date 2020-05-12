They’re here! Messy lovebugs return

Floridians are finding it hard to socially distance themselves from lovebugs. These pesky, pestering insects can’t stay 6 inches away from people, let alone 6 feet. In recent days, people have noticed a heavier community presence of lovebugs, which get their name from their appearance of two insects mating with each other. While harmless to people, the bugs’ contact with vehicles can damage paint jobs, if not washed off, because of their acidic bodies, giving them a nuisance image.
