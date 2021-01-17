Thespian group continues play reading series

Ten thespians convened on Friday for another little slice of theater.
The “Play Reading for Pleasure” group continued the play reading series with “The Dinner Party” by Neil Simon on Friday afternoon at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. Beth and Peter Ely, who ran a similar group by the same name in Asheville, North Carolina, formed the Villages group back in the fall, offering members an opportunity to read plays in a COVID-19 safe environment.
