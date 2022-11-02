Therapy horse visits with local first responders and hospital

The click of tiny hooves is usually a sign there may be a special visitor from Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures.
Mini horses from Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures visit schools, rehab facilities, senior care facilities and other places across Florida to alleviate stress, anxiety and depression, said Mary Rose Gullet, founder of the organization.
“Mental health is so important,” Gullet said. “The horses really help with anxiety and depression.”
A few weeks ago, during a visit at a facility near UF Health The Villages Hospital, tiny horse Sugarfoot and his handler, Danielle Cerna, spent some time with first responders from The Villages Public Safety Department.
Chris McEntire, a VPSD firefighter/paramedic, was transporting a patient to the hospital when he encountered Sugarfoot, Cerna and Gullet, coming around the corner.
McEntire lives on a farm and has several horses himself, so although he was caught off guard seeing a mini horse at the hospital, it was a special moment for him, said VPSD Division Chief of EMS Training Kara Watts.
