Therapy horse brightens day for Trinity Springs residents

Trinity Springs residents were treated to a rare sight on Tuesday when Sweetheart, an 8-year-old miniature therapy horse, clopped down the sidewalk.
Sweetheart is a therapy horse with Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, an organization based in Ocala that travels the country to help others.
Sweetheart walked laps around the group of two dozen residents at Trinity Springs, an assisted living and memory care community in Oxford. The horse stopped occasionally to swish her tail or nicker as residents petted her.
Founder Jorge Garcia-Bengochea led Sweetheart on a lead, her white mane draped over one side of her neck.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.