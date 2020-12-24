Therapy dogs earned extra presents this year

The therapy dogs of Dynamic Dogs club spent much of the year unable to visit their favorite people at schools and assisted living facilities. To make up for it, their owners are giving them a little extra attention this Christmas. While holiday traditions like extra long walks and extra treats are part of the celebration on Christmas, hard-working dogs also might find an extra stuffed animal or no-rawhide bone hidden under the tree. The Daily Sun Spoke with owners about their therapy dogs, Christmas plans and traditions that make the 2020 holiday merry.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.