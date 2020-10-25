Theater club donates $5,000 to Boston Children’s Hospital that saved director’s son

Camille Likes, Joann Riley and Terry O’Grady, of the Acting Out Theatre Club, recently made a donation to the Boston Children’s Hospital.

 Submitted photo

On a cold, snowy day seven years ago, Joann Riley brought her then-21-year-old son, Edward Riley,  to Boston Children’s Hospital for surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Four years later, they returned to that hospital for a second surgery after Edward’s brain tumor grew back.

Edward is currently studying electrical computer engineering at The State University of New York at Albany and working full-time at Philips, where he makes magnets for MRI machines.

