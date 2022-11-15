The Waterfront Inn marks a big milestone

The Waterfront Inn is marking a big milestone this year. The hotel in Lake Sumter Landing is celebrating its 15th anniversary. In that time, The Waterfront Inn has serviced more than 1 million people, and staff members are excited to continue helping many more.
The hotel, which opened Oct. 22, 2007, offers beautiful views of Lake Sumter, which guests can enjoy from their rooms or while dining at Amelia’s at The Waterfront Inn. It also is within walking distance from Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
“It’s a very unique, comfortable experience — the only (one) I can think of in the area,” said Jeff Johnsen, general manager of The Waterfront Inn. “We can’t believe it’s 15 years. It seems like just yesterday (that we opened). Time flies.”
