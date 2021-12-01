The Villages V.A. Outpatient Clinic serves veterans for over a decade

When The Villages VA Outpatient Clinic celebrated its grand opening 11 years ago, thousands of veterans, residents and dignitaries attended a heartfelt ceremony. The once small community-based outpatient clinic has continued to serve local veterans and their medical needs for over a decade. And with one in six Villagers having served in the military, according to U.S. Census data for The Villages metropolitan statistical area, it has plenty of retired service members to care for. Michelle Norman, administrative officer for the outpatient clinic, said the clinic has served approximately 65,425 veterans since it opened on Oct. 24, 2010.
