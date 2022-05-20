The Villages to host Florida Collegiate Summer League

Some of the country’s top college baseball players will make their way to The Villages this summer.
The Florida Collegiate Summer League, an offseason wooden bat league used as a developmental stop for players, will host a series of games June 14-16 on the campus of The Villages High School.
The DeLand Suns, rebranded as “The Villages Sluggers” for the three-game set, will take on the Sanford River Rats, Winter Park Diamond Dawgs and Leesburg Lightning at 6 p.m. on three consecutive nights at VHS.
“We are very excited to bring the FCSL back to The Villages for our residents to enjoy,” said Andrew Esposito, sports coordinator for The Villages Recreation and Parks, which will oversee the locally hosted games. “We’re eager to give residents the opportunity to spend a couple nights at the ballpark with their friends, neighbors and grandkids.
