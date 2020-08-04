The Villages Theater Company to stream play

The Villages Theater Company’s production of “Made for Each Other” started out as a script-in-hand performance for actors who had trouble memorizing lines or hadn’t been on stage for a while. However, in a turn of events that director Beth Ely jokingly calls an “amazing ordeal,” the cast and crew found themselves performing the show to a camera lens instead of a live audience.
“We were rehearsing in a very ordinary way at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, and when it closed we attempted to do some work via Zoom, but that didn’t work out,” Ely said.
Problems with power, the internet and computers kept the cast from productive rehearsals, so they planned to resume when recreation centers reopened and then record a video of the show at a recreation center. Then recreation centers closed again.
