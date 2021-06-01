The Villages Theater Company to resume in-person performances

For several months, The Villages Theater Company has stayed active with virtual content on YouTube. After a long wait, the resident theater club is gearing up for its first live production in over a year.
That production, “The War of the Worlds,” is slated for 2 p.m. July 23 and 7 p.m.
July 24 and 25 at Mulberry Grove Regional Recreation Complex.
Tickets are $10, cash or check only, and can be purchased from 1-3:30 p.m. July 2, 9 and 16 and from 2-4 p.m. July 5 and 19 in the Mulberry Grove lobby. Villages or Guest ID will be required.
The play is inspired by Orson Welles’s 1938 radio drama, which was an adaptation of H.G. Wells’s book. The format will allow for social distancing if necessary, said club leader Judy Prior.
