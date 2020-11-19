The Villages Theater Company to host play readings

In the world of theater, memorizing lines and having stage fright can sometimes pose a challenge.
A subgroup of The Villages Theater Company is helping its members remove those obstacles.
In December and January, members can participate in play readings: a type of low-stakes theater which involves no memorizing and, in this case, no props or costumes.
Club members Beth and Peter Ely are at the forefront of the endeavor.
“My wife and I have done play readings in other locations,” said Peter. “We all get together and read a play.”
For those prospective actors who have reached a certain age, memorizing can be difficult, Peter said. Play readings provide the opportunity to act without having to memorize. Instead, they read directly from the script.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.