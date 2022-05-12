The Villages Sunshine Sisters spreads smiles around community

The Villages Sunshine Sisters started after a conversation between co-founders Sonya Weaver, left, of the Village of Buttonwood, and Kristina Berano, of the Village Del Mar.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

When it comes to describing the Sunshine Sisters of The Villages, Gigi Talbot paints the perfect picture:  “Just imagine smiling with red lipstick and flowers in your hair in a polka dot hoop skirt.” 

The Sunshine Sisters is a new resident lifestyle group dedicated to bringing positivity to The Villages while wearing 1950s glamour fashion. They plan to focus on veterans.

“My plan is if I can’t talk to the veterans, I want to make them smile,” said Talbot, a resident of the Village of Calumet Grove.  “That’s the most important thing you can do for a person.”

