The Villages Sunshine Sisters spreads smiles around community

When it comes to describing the Sunshine Sisters of The Villages, Gigi Talbot paints the perfect picture: “Just imagine smiling with red lipstick and flowers in your hair in a polka dot hoop skirt.”
The Sunshine Sisters is a new resident lifestyle group dedicated to bringing positivity to The Villages while wearing 1950s glamour fashion. They plan to focus on veterans.
“My plan is if I can’t talk to the veterans, I want to make them smile,” said Talbot, a resident of the Village of Calumet Grove. “That’s the most important thing you can do for a person.”
