The Villages softball divisions make move south

Softball can be a game of routines.
It might be the same pair of lucky socks. It could be the same order of warm-up activities. Maybe it’s players taking the same route to the fields or eating the same pre-game meal.
This summer season, however, two of The Villages’ recreation softball divisions added new wrinkles to their routines.
For the first time in their divisions’ histories, The Villages Recreation Softball League’s Division 1 and Division 4 are playing their summer seasons at the Everglades Softball Complex.
The complex, which opened in late 2019, was added to the rotation for the recreational softball divisions last year. While other divisions have played at Everglades, this is the first time for Divisions 1 and 4.
