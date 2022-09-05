The Villages Scuba Club plans ninth trip to Bonaire

There are certain moments in life that are so breathtaking, you never forget them.
Members of The Villages Scuba Club will have another chance to create those moments coming up soon.
From Sept. 10-17, 51 club members are taking a trip to Bonaire, an island in the Leeward Antilles in the Caribbean Sea.
This is the ninth year in a row the club is going to a place where they will experience some of the world’s best scuba diving.
“It’s definitely one of the most anticipated trips,” club president Mike Blatti said. “It’s a nice mix for both the divers and the non-divers.”
In years past, the club has seen many wonderful things and last year’s trip was no exception. Joanne Sargent, of the Village of Pennecamp, is the trip leader and has been for all nine years. Last year, she witnessed a wonderful moment with a manta ray.
