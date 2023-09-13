The Villages Scuba Club planning Egypt trip

Gary, right, and Gail Chapman, of the Village of Dunedin, dive in the Red Sea in 2016. The couple coordinated an upcoming diving trip to the Red Sea for The Villages Scuba Club.

 Submitted photo

Twenty-nine residents will travel to Egypt for the first time starting on Sept. 21. Twenty-two of them will dive into the Red Sea.

Gary and Gail Chapman, of the Village of Dunedin, are coordinating the trip.Gail was inducted into the Women Divers Hall of Fame in 2017 and Gary himself is a retired diving instructor who still imparts advice for newer divers.

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.