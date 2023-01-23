The Villages Scuba Club explores local waters

Don Nelson, left, of the Village of Briar Meadow, and Mike Blatti, president of The Villages Scuba Club and resident of the Village of Osceola Hills, get ready to scuba dive with the club, at Devil’s Den Spring in Williston.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

“It’s like floating,” Warren Gross said about what it feels like to scuba dive.

Gross, of the Village of Glenbrook, is one of many who describe scuba diving as being in another world, seeing many forms of life you can’t see on land. 

Luckily for people like Gross, divers in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown have The Villages Scuba Club.

Gross is the secretary for the club, perhaps best known for its international trips to the Caribbean to take in those sights.

But the club spends even more time in local waters, checking out what’s under the water’s surface in the state of Florida.

