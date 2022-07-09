The Villages SC can clinch a playoff berth

As far as the USL League Two Southeast Division standings go, tonight’s match has little meaning. Nona FC already has locked up the division title and The Villages SC is all but assured of clinching the division’s second playoff berth.
As far as the Buffalo are concerned, though, tonight’s match means everything.
“This game’s very important for us because we lost against them, so it’s revenge for us,” captain Yago Lopes said. “We know that this is the new derby here in Florida, Nona against The Villages.”
The Buffalo’s loss to Nona, a 2-1 defeat on June 18, remains their only one of the season. It’s also the only match in which they didn’t feel they’d outplayed their opponents for the better part of the 90 minutes, surrendering an own goal and a late score.
