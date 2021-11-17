The Villages Pro Shootout set for Nov. 19

While the fairways of Southern Oaks Golf Club have been bustling since last weekend’s public opening, there’s one group for which the newest layout in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has been strictly off-limits for play.
The Villages’ own golf professionals.
“Admire from afar,” said Rob Shaffer, Havana Country Club’s head PGA professional. “You can gaze at it, but you really can’t touch it.”
Put it down to a competitive wrinkle. When The Villages Pro Shootout tees off Friday for its 14th edition, not one of its 12 entrants will have struck a shot at Southern Oaks.
