The Villages Polo Club caps two-event weekend

Texas SBA’s Mary Phipps races in front of Fross & Fross’ Maddie Grant, right, to get the ball during Sunday’s loss at The Villages Polo Club. Fross & Fross won both its matches.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

After President Donald Trump’s visit Friday to The Villages Polo Club delayed play by a day, the action picked up on both Saturday and Sunday at the grounds.

The club held its annual all-women’s event and kicked off an 8-goal tournament — giving fans more than 20 chukkers of play to enjoy — with both openers rescheduled from Friday to Saturday.

Fross & Fross won both of its matches played Sunday to claim bragging rights in the women’s tournament, with Maddie Grant tallying five goals on the day.

In 8-goal pro-pool action on Sunday, Fross & Fross outscored Arden’s Fine Jewelers, 7-3.

