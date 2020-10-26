The Villages Polo Club caps two-event weekend

After President Donald Trump’s visit Friday to The Villages Polo Club delayed play by a day, the action picked up on both Saturday and Sunday at the grounds.
The club held its annual all-women’s event and kicked off an 8-goal tournament — giving fans more than 20 chukkers of play to enjoy — with both openers rescheduled from Friday to Saturday.
Fross & Fross won both of its matches played Sunday to claim bragging rights in the women’s tournament, with Maddie Grant tallying five goals on the day.
In 8-goal pro-pool action on Sunday, Fross & Fross outscored Arden’s Fine Jewelers, 7-3.
